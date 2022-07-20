Cristiano Ronaldo will not participate in the pre-season with the Red Devils!

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Geyoro, Karchaoui and Périsset’s “Little Sister” interview!

The path of Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be written more and more elsewhere than at Manchester United. After asking his leaders to let him go in the event of a satisfactory offer, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner should not participate in the pre-season tour with his teammates.

While the internationals returned to training on Monday, this is not the case for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese will also not fly this Friday with the rest of the team for the preparation. The club reportedly offered him extra rest time due to ‘family issues’. As a reminder, the superstar lost one of his twins at birth a few weeks ago, and is therefore taking advantage of this extra time to stay with his family. This still raises many questions and concerns among Manchester United supporters who seem to have understood that CR7 should no longer be at the club on August 31 after missing qualification for the Champions League.