Cristiano Ronaldo will not play against Liverpool after the death of his son

Manchester United issued a statement informing that Cristiano Ronaldo will not participate in the duel against Liverpool after the death of one of his newborn twin sons

Cristiano Ronaldo will be low in the match against his team, the Manchester Unitedin front of Liverpool following the death of one of his newborn twin sons, the club confirmed in a statement.

“Family is more important than everything, and Ronaldo you are supporting your loved ones in this immensely difficult time. Therefore, we can confirm that he will not participate in the match against Liverpool in Anfield this Tuesday night and we underscore his family’s request for privacy,” said United.

Similarly, the club stated that all its components and, by extension, the entire world of football, send their love and best wishes to the Portuguese striker, who this Monday reported the misfortune through a statement on his social networks.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored three goals in his last game for Manchester United. EFE

“ChristianWe all think of you and send strength to your family,” the Manchester team wrote in their statement.

The condolences have been joined by the old team of Ronaldothe Real Madrid, or his rivals tonight, the Liverpool.

“With our deepest sadness we have to announce the death of our son. It is the greatest pain that parents can feel. Only the birth of our daughter gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness,” they said. soccer player and his partner, Georgina Rodriguezin his statement.

The 36-year-old striker is the father of Christian Junior and the twins Eva and Mateo, and, with Georgina Rodriguez27, had Alana Martina.