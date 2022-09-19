“Cristiano Ronaldo will not win us the World Cup”

Media365 editorial staff, published on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 1:45 p.m.

A Portuguese international believes that Cristiano Ronaldo will not be enough to claim the planetary title next December.

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias believes that Portugal shouldn’t rely too much on Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo during the next World Cup.

Ronaldo made 189 appearances for Portugal, scoring 117 goals and providing 42 assists. The 37-year-old, who captains his country, made his international debut for Portugal in 2003, aged 18. Since then, he has been its main strongman. He even happens to put on the costume of a saviour.

“Ronaldo is important, but…”

“There is no doubt that Ronaldo’s status is what it is, and I don’t think there is much to add to that,” Dias began by saying. “But I think you have to take into account above all that it’s Ronaldo, it’s Bernardo Silva, it’s João Cancelo, it’s Pepe, it’s Rúben Dias, it’s Rafael Leão, it’s is Bruno Fernandes, it’s Nuno Mendes, it’s Danilo Pereira and it’s Diogo Jota”.

“Obviously Cristiano is a very important player for us. But if we really want to do something special, we have to understand that we can only do it together, continued the ex-Benfiquist. We don’t lack individualities, so what we need is for all of our individualities to find the best way to work together.”

As a reminder, the best performance of the Seleçao in the World Cup is a semi-finalist place (1966 and 2006). And during the last three editions, despite the presence of CR7, the Lusitanians have not managed to cross the course of the 8th.