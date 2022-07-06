Cristiano Ronaldo will pay a hefty bill for the crash of his racing car!

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Geyoro, Karchaoui and Périsset’s “Little Sister” interview!

It is not for much, yet Cristiano Ronaldo finds himself involved in an accident which will cost him dearly. Indeed, an employee of the Portuguese star of Manchester United was driving his luxurious Bugatti Véron … before losing control of the vehicle near a property in Mallorca, which was affected. The Ultima Hora site returns to this episode by revealing that this accident caused a big fright… to the owner’s dog, present when the car crashed.

Cristiano Ronaldo promised to pay for all damage caused

Above all, the owner of the house revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo had sent a clear message through his collaborators, namely that he would bear all the costs of the works following the damage caused by the accident. “I was greeted by a very polite man and woman. On behalf of Ronaldo, they promised to pay for all damage caused by the Bugatti. They told me to fix everything and keep the bills… My water meter was ripped out in the accident and since then I can’t live normally in my own house. The door came off its hinges and two columns were knocked down,” the owner said.

The incident should therefore be repaired shortly with a bill which nevertheless promises to be high. All the more so since after the house, it will also be necessary to get down to repairing the Bugatti Véron, which should inevitably increase the total amount of the invoice in a spectacular way…

