Cristiano Ronaldo will play his fifth World Cup and will join a list in which there are two Mexicans

From South Africa 2010 to Russia 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo has worn the captain’s badge of the Portugal National Team

The Portugal National Team qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup by beating its similar team from North Macedonia 2-0 in the final phases of the play-offs of the UEFA. In this way, Cristiano Ronaldo is shaping up to play his fifth World Cup and join an exclusive list of footballers.

With two goals from Bruno Fernandes, the Lusitanian team beat the surprising Macedonia and confirmed their presence in the next World Cup tournament that would be very special for the ‘Bicho’, as it would most likely be his last World Cup.

Germany 2006 it was the first world played by the current player of the Man Utd and where they would achieve their best performance in the competition by qualifying for the semifinals, instance in which they were defeated by the Zinedine Zidane’s France.

On qatar‘CR7’ will join four historic players who have participated in five World Cups, and the Portuguese would not be the only one who could enter this exclusive club with Lionel Messi, Andres Guardado and Guillermo Ochoa as applicants by having four world Cup on their backs.

Like Ronaldo, Messi, Guarda and Ochoa experienced the greatest celebration of world football for the first time in Germany 2006 and the three players have a good chance of being part of Qatar 2022 being important pieces in their respective selections.

It is worth noting that the Spanish Sergio Ramos He also has four World Cups and his dream of being summoned by Luis Enrique for him world to be played between November and December, is far away, since the health of the current player of PSG He hasn’t allowed him to have many minutes this season and it seems more and more difficult for him to be considered by ‘Lucho’.

Below we share the players who have participated in five World Cups, highlighting the presence of two Mexicans:

Lothar Matthaeus | Germany | Games played: 25 | World Cup editions: 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994 and 1998

Rafael Marquez | Mexico | Games played: 19 | World Cup editions: 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018

Gianluigi Buffon | Italy | Games played: 14 | World Cup editions: 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014

Antonio Carbajal | Mexico | Games played: 11 | World Cup editions: 1950, 1954, 1958, 1962 and 1966