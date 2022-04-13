Cristiano Ronaldo will push until Euro 2024

For José Fonte, Cristiano Ronaldo will not leave the Portuguese selection before Euro 2024.

While Portugal validated its ticket for the next World Cup in Qatar last week, questions still arise regarding the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. Will the Manchester United striker end his international career in 2023? No chance according to his compatriot José Fonte. Questioned this week by the British media talkSPORT, the LOSC defender even announced that CR7 would be present for the next Euro. It will be held in Germany from June 14 to July 14, 2024 and Cristiano Ronaldo will then be… 39 years old!

“I think he was pretty clear in his last interview that he decides his future. I think physically he feels good, he even feels very good. If he had the chance to win the World Cup and the chance to continue to perform at the highest level, then he would continue to play, as he said. Nobody knows exactly what he has in mind, so only he can decide his future. But he wants to play and keep playing so I guess he will be in Qatar, and not just in Qatar but at least at the next Euros. »