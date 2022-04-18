Cristiano Ronaldo will touch nearly a million euros after his new hat-trick!

Facing Norwich, Premier League red lantern, CR7 once again inscribed its name in the record books by achieving its 60and tripled in career. The Portuguese quickly put Manchester United on the right track by scoring two goals in less than half an hour. Ronaldo’s third goal a quarter of an hour from the end of the match gave the Red Devils victory (3-2) and brought his number of goals this season to 21, a figure that will pay him big.

120,000 euros for each goal

According to the English newspaper The Sun , several bonuses would have been negotiated this summer before the return of the Portuguese to England, between the agents of Cristiano Ronaldo and the leaders of Manchester United. This weekend by scoring his 60th career hat-trick, the Portuguese won more than a million euros in one match.

How ? By passing the 20-goal mark, the 37-year-old Portuguese international receives a bonus of 750,000 pounds, or around 900,000 euros, then an additional 100,000 pounds for each new achievement, or 120,000 euros. He therefore won more than a million euros in a single day. The Sun adds that if he manages to reach the 30-goal mark, CR7 will collect around 2.75 million pounds in total, or more than 3 million euros.