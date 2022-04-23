Cristiano Ronaldo with a tender photo of his newborn daughter appreciates the signs of affection

Cristiano Ronaldo after the bitter drink he went through with his wife, Georgina Rodríguez, for the loss of one of the twins they were expectingspoke this afternoon through his social networks with a heartfelt message.

“Sweet sweet home. Gio and our girl are finally with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all feel the love and respect you have for our family. Now is the time to be thankful for the life we ​​just received in this world.”the soccer player wrote at the bottom of a postcard in which he appears with his girlfriend and his five children.

In it, the Portuguese star is seen from the comfort of his home, carrying his little daughter in his arms.

Cristiano Ronaldo presents his newborn daughter

Photo: Instagram @cristiano

Since Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez announced the death of one of his sons, the world mourned the loss and expressed its love and support for the soccer player.

“It is the greatest pain that parents can feel. Only the birth of our daughter gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.. We want to thank the doctors and nurses for their care and support.. We are devastated by this loss and ask for privacy at this difficult time. Baby, you are our angel. We will always love you,” she wrote on social media.

This morning, the Manchester United star shared a video that was sent to him as a tribute, made by the Liverpool fans, in which they show their full support in these bitter moments.

“One world… one sport… one global family…. Thank you Anfield. My family and I will never forget this moment of respect and compassion“He published at the bottom of the video that currently has more than 8 million views.