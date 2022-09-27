Cristiano Ronaldo with Portugal, unstoppable but no longer so essential
His appearance in training with a swollen face yesterday could not better illustrate the bad period crossed by Cristiano Ronaldo. Badly hit in the nose by a failed outing by Czech goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik on Saturday at the start of the match, the five-time Ballon d’Or player suffered from start to finish during his team’s trip to Prague (4-0).
“Less Ronaldo, more Portugal”
He missed two chances in his strings; he provoked, no doubt by trying to preserve his nasal septum, a penalty missed by Patrik Schick in added time in the first period; and the way he celebrated his decisive pass on his team’s fourth goal at the end of the match very freshly reflected his annoyance.
After the most painful start to the season of his career with Manchester United (one tenure in the Premier League and two in the Europa League, all for a single goal, scored from the penalty spot), CR7 (37) is no longer far from feel his status waver in the national team. Monday morning In Bolathe most prestigious of the country’s three sports dailies, dared to headline: “ Less Ronaldo, more Portugal”.
Portugal learned to win without him
The top scorer in history (117 goals in 190 caps) has scored 2 goals in 8 appearances in the Portuguese tunic since November 2021. Very far from the 11 goals in the 8 meetings that preceded and his performance for a decade: between June 2012 and September 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo stacked 43% of Portuguese goals (79 out of 183). He’s less influential, Portugal have learned to win without him, and Bruno Fernandes seems to be growing as his club-mate declines.
Monday, late afternoon, 57% of Internet users of the daily site had responded positively to this question: Should Ronaldo be a substitute against Spain? Quite violent for the one who started on the bench last June against La Roja, but in a totally different context, after a grueling season.
This time, CR7 needs playing time and the Seleçao must give him two months before the World Cup. “There is no need for specific work, here all the players feel comfortable”, evaded Fernando Santos on Monday. The Portuguese coach has a sense of the long term. However, in his workforce, Cristiano Ronaldo is the only attacking element who has already performed over the duration of a final phase. He remains on a Euro with five goals and an assist in four matches, a little over a year ago. And only a crash in Qatar could amend his desire, affirmed last week, to push the pleasure in Seleçao until Euro 2024.