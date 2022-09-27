Cristiano Ronaldo with Portugal, unstoppable but no longer so essential

This time, CR7 needs playing time and the Seleçao must give him two months before the World Cup. “There is no need for specific work, here all the players feel comfortable”, evaded Fernando Santos on Monday. The Portuguese coach has a sense of the long term. However, in his workforce, Cristiano Ronaldo is the only attacking element who has already performed over the duration of a final phase. He remains on a Euro with five goals and an assist in four matches, a little over a year ago. And only a crash in Qatar could amend his desire, affirmed last week, to push the pleasure in Seleçao until Euro 2024.