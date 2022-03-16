Cristiano Ronaldo without reaction against Atleti; Lionel Messi left between boos

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain were eliminated in the Round of 16 despite their stars

Cristiano Ronaldo He made a gesture of resignation before the cameras after his farewell from the Champions Leagueafter removing the Man Utd at the hands of Atletico Madrid.

One week before, Leo Messi was booed by fans Paris Saint-Germainafter falling to the Real Madrid. The two, world stars, say goodbye at an early stage of the maximum club tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldofor the fourth time he has been eliminated in the quarterfinals and now against Atletico Madridwithout shots on goal defended by Jan Oblak, far from the version that made the Portuguese look like one of the most decisive players in history.

On the other side, Messi he left to booing a week earlier, after his team lost the tie against Real Madrid. The Argentine had more presence than the Portuguese in his time in the Round of 16 of the UEFA champions leaguebut two shots on goal did not serve to prevent the defeat of his team.

“This is football. I’m sure he will win more titles and regain his status as the best player in the world, well, for me he hasn’t stopped being,” Ronaldinho justified to Messiboth former players and teammates at Barcelona.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will not be in the Champions League quarterfinals. Getty Images

The performance of both during the Champions League 2021 – 2022 was similar, five goals from Leo Messi for six of Cristiano Ronaldofor no assists and fewer than 50 shots on goal between the two of them.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi were once the leading figures of the Champions Leagueleading their teams to the championship, one in the Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​today they are extinguished in the round of 16 of the competition that elevated them, between boos and disappointments, in the Man Utd and the Paris Saint-Germain.