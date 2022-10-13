Cristiano Ronaldo won’t accept FA charges over his incident at Goodison Park last season.

LONDON, Oct. 12 (STATS Perform/dpa/EP) –

Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo will not accept a charge from the English FA for throwing away an Everton fan’s mobile phone while visiting Manchester United last season, his manager Erik ten Hag confirmed on Wednesday .

The FA filed charges of ‘inappropriate and/or violent conduct’ last month against the Madeira man, following an incident in April. Video posted on social media showed him punching a supporter’s phone as he left the pitch after the 1-0 loss.

Cristiano Ronaldo had already apologized at the time via ‘Instagram’ and invited the fan in question to a match at Old Trafford, although his action resulted in him being questioned by Merseyside police, which left him earned a warning in August.

“We have spoken about it and he will not accept this accusation,” said Erik ten Hag during the press conference ahead of the Europa League game against Cypriot club Omonia, where he also welcomed the progress of the attacker.

The Dutch coach said he wanted to “support the Portuguese, who scored one of the goals in last weekend’s win against Everton, as much as possible”. “We have certain demands from the players, what we expect in certain positions. I want to get the best out of him and now he is in better shape and can contribute more,” he added.

In this regard, the United manager admitted that “at the beginning” it was physical condition that penalized Cristiano Ronaldo, proving “once again that no one can miss a pre-season”.