Cristiano Ronaldo won’t sign for Chelsea

Less than a month from the return of the Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo’s future remains unclear. If lately the rumor of a transfer to Chelsea has gained weight, the track would have finally cooled in recent days.

For good reason, the coach of the Blues Thomas Tuchel would have indicated to his management that he does not want the fivefold Portuguese Ballon d’Or, according to ‘RMC Sport’. However, the ‘Daily Mail’ claimed a few days ago that the club’s leaders were not against signing CR7 at Chelsea.

The new owner, Todd Boehly, was even enamored with the idea of ​​such a popular player joining his club. What the coach and “boss” of the Blues does not want. The recruitment of Raheem Sterling seems, for the moment, to be sufficient for the offensive sector of the German.

For his part, Cristiano Ronaldo has still not resumed training with Manchester United. According to ‘Le Parisien’, the winner of five Champions League has offered his services to Paris Saint-Germain, through his agent Jorge Mendes.

The latest track of the “Portuguese GOAT” is in a Gulf country. In recent hours, the television channels ‘TVI’ and ‘CNN Portugal’ have been talking about a huge offer made to the Portuguese footballer of about 300 million euros from a club in Saudi Arabia