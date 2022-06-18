Cristiano Ronaldo worries about his 12-year-old son

For his son’s 12th birthday, Cristiano Ronaldo paid tribute to his child by posting a message that proves that, like any dad, the Portuguese has trouble seeing his children grow up!

After the tragedy that affected the Ronaldo family a few weeks ago, the time has come to resume the course of a life that will forever be marked by the loss of one of the twins born to Georgina Rodriguez. This Friday, June 17, Cristiano JR, the eldest son of CR7, celebrated his twelfth birthday. On this occasion, the Manchester United player published a moving message for his son.

Cristiano Ronaldo does not want to force his son





It was on his Instagram account that Cristiano posted a very short text, but full of love for his 12-year-old son. “Happy birthday my son! How time flies… ?! Are we still going to play together?! The most important thing is to continue to be the boy you are with a huge heart! Good luck, son! Daddy loves you very much” simply wrote the fivefold Ballon d’Or. The post has, it seems, much more to his fans as he has already garnered more than 5 million likes.

If father and son will certainly kick the ball together for a few more years, Cristiano Jr is already walking in the footsteps of a dad who does not want to see him leave the nest. The young boy is currently playing in the Manchester United academy. He also got into the habit of celebrating his goals with the famous “Siuuu”, his parent’s trademark. However, Cristiano Jr hides a heavy secret: he is a fan of Leo Messi! In any case, CR7 will not push his son to necessarily make a career in football and has already made it known that only his child’s happiness counts regardless of the path he chooses. But in a few years, it’s inevitable, Cristiano Ronaldo Junior will inevitably find his father a little less untouchable in his eyes.