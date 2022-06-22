Cristiano Ronaldo worries about Man United

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is now concerned that the club have not been able to sign a single player since the summer transfer window opened.

The club’s transfer strategy is of growing concern to the Portugal international, who expected two or three players to have already arrived at Old Trafford.

Manchester United ended last season on a very low note and will not participate in the Champions League next season.

New boss Erik ten Hag has come to revamp the squad and has already identified several transfer targets, with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and Christian Eriksen his two priorities.

The Red Devils are also looking for Julian Timber, Lisandro Martinez and Antony, all from Ajax.

But United are yet to secure their first summer signing, while Liverpool have already signed Darwin Nunez.

Manchester City have also agreed a £51m deal for Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and Arsenal and Tottenham have also strengthened with new signings.

Over the weekend, United chief executive Richard Arnold insisted the club’s finances are in place to bring De Jong to Old Trafford in a chat with supporters.

But AS’s Manu Sainz, who is close to Jorge Mendes, said Ronaldo is “worried” about Manchester United’s current situation and is concerned that their Premier League rivals are already walking away with their new signings.

The report states: “Ronaldo wants reinforcements at Manchester United, but so far it does not appear that the club will implement the squad changes they deem necessary. »

Advertising