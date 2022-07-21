Cristiano Ronaldo worries the Manchester United locker room

Life without Cristiano Ronaldo goes on. On a summer tour in Thailand, Manchester United dominated Crystal Palace (3-1) two days ago in a friendly. Good news for Erik ten Hag, who started his tenure with the Red Devils with three wins. But the biggest victory of the Dutch technician will be to succeed in keeping Cristiano Ronaldo (37 years old). Returned a year ago through the front door, the Portuguese, who wants to play the Champions League and who is not thrilled with the recruitment of MU, has desires elsewhere.

But the Lusitanian star has very few options still at hand. Despite several denials, Bayern Munich is talking well with his agent Jorge Mendes according to our information. The Germans are indeed looking for a number 9 following the departure of Robert Lewandowski from FC Barcelona. Another solution for CR7: join Atlético de Madrid. According AS, he would have convinced Diego Simeone to recruit him. But the Colchoneros would have to sell several players before they could afford the former Real Madrid player. But at the moment, no club has really taken action.

The option of seeing Cristiano Ronaldo stay at Manchester United is now the most plausible. What is certain is that the future of the player born in 85 is uncertain. Something to worry about the Mancunian locker room. According to the Manchester Evening News, Man U players are completely in the dark about the future of CR7. Some are even worried, since without him the team is necessarily no longer as strong. Other elements think that the team would be much more balanced without him. A few days ago, the MEN also indicated that players would feel liberated without CR7.

Asked about his teammate and friend, absent for family reasons, Bruno Fernandes, who is in contact with him, admitted that this situation was complicated: “I don’t want to be involved in this, obviously we have to respect everyone’s decision. I don’t know what Cristiano said to the club, to the manager, I don’t know what’s going on in his head, but we have to respect his personal space. From what we know, he had family problems, so we have to respect his space, give him space and that’s it.”.

Then, when asked if it was important for Manchester United to keep Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes replied: “I don’t know, obviously Cristiano was our top scorer last season, he gave us goals, but obviously it’s not me, but the club that has to make choices. Cristiano also makes his own choices. Like I said, I don’t know what’s going on in his head, if he wants to leave. I didn’t tell him about it. The only thing I asked Cristiano was if everything was fine with his family. He told me what was going on, that’s all and nothing more.. Shaken by the CR7 soap opera, Manchester United is visibly more vague than ever.