Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo would dream of a single coach on the MU bench next season!

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read

But the information is not new and AS has reminded us again in recent hours: Cristiano Ronaldo dreams of Luis Enrique at Old Trafford. The Spanish technician led Barça and his MSN to a huge hat-trick in 2015 and is currently coaching the Spanish national team, semi-finalist of the last Euro and which would have been a nice winner. La Roja will start among the favorites in Qatar, which is to say if Luis Enrique does a good job once again on a bench.

It would be very surprising (surreal!) to see the former Barça leave La Roja for Manchester United close to the World Cup. AS also explains that Luis Rubiales, president of the RFEF, has an agreement for Luis Enrique to continue until the world event. Eager to have a great coach to try to straighten MU, CR7 will probably have to settle for Pochettino or of ten Hag.

There may be hope: that Luis Enrique agrees to go to Manchester United after Qatar and that Spain decides to fire him for this mistake. As was the case with Julen Lopetegui, thanked two days before the Spaniards entered the 2018 World Cup for having agreed to join Real Madrid as soon as the tournament was over!

Source link

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read

Related Articles

All the series and movies that premiere this week on Netflix

1 min ago

The first public appearance of Jada Pinkett-Smith without Will Smith after the altercation of the Oscar Awards

11 mins ago

Shining Girls: Elisabeth Moss stars in new Apple TV+ thriller based on hit bestseller

13 mins ago

Full list of winners at the 2022 Kid’s Choice Awards

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button