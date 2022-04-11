Cristiano Ronaldo would dream of a single coach on the MU bench next season!

But the information is not new and AS has reminded us again in recent hours: Cristiano Ronaldo dreams of Luis Enrique at Old Trafford. The Spanish technician led Barça and his MSN to a huge hat-trick in 2015 and is currently coaching the Spanish national team, semi-finalist of the last Euro and which would have been a nice winner. La Roja will start among the favorites in Qatar, which is to say if Luis Enrique does a good job once again on a bench.

It would be very surprising (surreal!) to see the former Barça leave La Roja for Manchester United close to the World Cup. AS also explains that Luis Rubiales, president of the RFEF, has an agreement for Luis Enrique to continue until the world event. Eager to have a great coach to try to straighten MU, CR7 will probably have to settle for Pochettino or of ten Hag.

There may be hope: that Luis Enrique agrees to go to Manchester United after Qatar and that Spain decides to fire him for this mistake. As was the case with Julen Lopetegui, thanked two days before the Spaniards entered the 2018 World Cup for having agreed to join Real Madrid as soon as the tournament was over!