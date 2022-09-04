Cristiano Ronaldo would have agreed to join a Turkish club!

Zapping World Eleven The most beautiful Ligue 1 Uber Eats 2022/23 jerseys

Could Cristiano Ronaldo’s future still be written away from Manchester United? His name has been stirring the mercato section for many weeks. The Portuguese international has never hidden his desire to leave since the Red Devils missed out on qualifying for the Champions League. Rejected by many clubs, we thought the future of Cristiano Ronaldo was definitively decided after the transfer market closed on Thursday. However, the transfer window is not over in Turkey, which obviously gives ideas to the Portuguese.

🎯 Ajansspor Ozel 🎯 🟡 Fenerbahçe yılın değil, asrın transfer bombasını patlatmak üzere. 🔵 Fenerbahçe, Cristiano Ronaldo’yu renklerine bağlamak için tüm olanaklarını seferber etti. Bize ulaşan bilgilere göre iki taraf prensipte anlaştı. pic.twitter.com/EIdghjuaMH —Ajansspor (@ajansspor) September 1, 2022

According to information from Ajansspor, Cristiano Ronaldo would agree to join Fenerbahçe. The Turkish club have reportedly been approached by Jorge Mendes and are keen to sign the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. It now remains to be seen whether they will be able to convince Manchester United to let their player slip away.