Cristiano Ronaldo would have an offer from a club, his departure linked to Lionel Messi?

The case of Cristiano Ronaldo embarrasses the leaders of Manchester United. While the Portuguese is keen to leave the club due to the lack of Champions League qualification, the Red Devils are reportedly unwilling to let him go. According to The Sun, discussions have taken place between the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, and the Mancunian leaders. The superstar’s representative would then have claimed to have an offer from a rival club but that Manchester United had to give their price for CR7. The possibility of releasing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner from his contract to let him go for free has also been mooted, with the player’s loyalty to the club as an argument.

CR7 wants to catch up with Messi in the Champions League

According to The Athletic, the reasons that push Cristiano Ronaldo to want to leave Old Trafford are indeed linked to the lack of qualification in the Champions League. The English newspaper claims that the Portuguese international wants to become the top scorer in the history of the group stage of the Champions League and for that he must catch up with a certain … Lionel Messi. The former Real Madrid player is currently 3 units behind the Argentinian and wants to join a team that plays competition to pass his eternal rival.