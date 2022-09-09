Cristiano Ronaldo would have (finally) found a club (PHOTO)

The five-time Ballon d’Or could very well have found its next destination, and that’s not what we think.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the “black sheep” of the summer transfer window in Europe, but his bad luck may well be coming to an end. According to information from the Turkish sports media, Ajanssporthe Portuguese would be in the sights of Fenerbahçe SK.

An agreement in principle would have been found between the two parties. The Portuguese technician of the Turkish team, Jorge Jesus, would have succeeded in convincing CR7 to wear the yellow and blue colors for the next season.

The Turkish club are reportedly looking to strengthen their attacking line, and who else but Cristiano Ronaldo could fill the role to the full. We are talking about the “deal of the century, not of the year” in Turkish football. The leaders of Fenerbahçe would even have spoken in person with CR7 for his potential transfer.

AO