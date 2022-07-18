Cristiano Ronaldo would have finally found his new club! — Foot11.com

Under contract with Manchester United until 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo seems determined to leave the ship this summer. To go where ? According to the Spanish press, Atlético de Madrid is in the running. More

Complicated situation at Manchester United

During his big comeback last summer, he was probably hoping for another twist. But after a very complicated season collectively speaking, Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have gone around the question on the side of Manchester United. Despite a contract that runs until June 2023, the 37-year-old Portuguese star would like to play in the next Champions League. This necessarily involves a departure from this summer transfer window. It remains to be seen who would be ready to enlist him. Atlético de Madrid would be one of the tracks not to be overlooked.

Cristiano Ronaldo in the colors of Manchester United (IconSport)

Atlético de Madrid eyes Ronaldo

According to the Spanish press and more precisely AS, Atlético de Madrid would like to bring Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. Certainly, the Colchoneros should degrease before considering an arrival of CR7. But coach Diego Simeone would have validated his profile 1000% and would very much like to integrate him into his starting lineup. It would necessarily be a surprising destination, as Ronaldo made the heyday of neighbor and rival, Real Madrid.

But sportingly speaking, Cristiano Ronaldo would have the opportunity to take up an enticing challenge in perspective. That of playing the C1 on recovery. But also to play for the title in La Liga, a title won by Atlético in 2021, it should be remembered. On the financial side, the Portuguese would obviously receive less than what a Saudi club offered him a few days ago. But while Chelsea, Bayern or even Real seem to turn a deaf ear, the ex-crack of Juve, he has no more time to lose. And the idea of ​​​​returning to terrorize the defenses of the Spanish Championship could gain momentum over the next few hours.