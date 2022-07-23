Cristiano Ronaldo would have resolved to stay at Manchester United

Without a rebound option, Cristiano Ronaldo would have finally agreed to continue his journey with Manchester United.

While he was determined for a change of scenery, Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly hinted that he could finally stay at Manchester United this season.

Ronaldo has asked his United management to listen to any offers that might come in for his services this summer. But no proposal has arrived in the offices of the Mancunian board. The fivefold Ballon d’Or is obviously not as popular as before. Much to his dismay.

Cristiano Ronaldo would have made up his mind

Assuming his situation is resolved, the Portuguese striker has been training hard on his side after missing the trip to the Far East with the rest of the squad and has been sharing photos from his one-on-one sessions on Instagram.

And the Portuguese captain has hinted he won’t be moving in the current off-season as he donned United training shorts from last season. If he had wanted to permanently cut ties with MU, he is not sure that he would have had this initiative.

As a reminder, Ronaldo still has one year left on his contract with the Red Devils. A lease that he is finally on track to honor.