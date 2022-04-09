Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo would have slipped at Everton, a violent gesture towards a supporter?

Photo of James James10 hours ago
Manchester United conceded a painful defeat against Everton this Saturday (0-1) and obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo’s nerves were on edge. The Portuguese, who was not spared during the meeting by leaving the match with impressive physical damage, finds himself at the heart of a controversy in England for a supposed bad gesture.

While images of a violent gesture are already making the rounds on social networks, witnesses at Goodison Park assure that Cristiano Ronaldo would have simply slammed the mobile phone of a Toffees supporter on the ground, while CR7 returned to the locker room under the chambers and the insults of the opposing supporters!

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo finds himself in a big controversy. The Portuguese striker would have cracked against an Everton supporter! Cristiano Ronaldo would have simply slammed the mobile phone of a Toffees supporter on the ground

