Cristiano Ronaldo would have slipped at Everton, a violent gesture towards a supporter?

Zapping World Eleven TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 2021/2022 jerseys

Manchester United conceded a painful defeat against Everton this Saturday (0-1) and obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo’s nerves were on edge. The Portuguese, who was not spared during the meeting by leaving the match with impressive physical damage, finds himself at the heart of a controversy in England for a supposed bad gesture.

While images of a violent gesture are already making the rounds on social networks, witnesses at Goodison Park assure that Cristiano Ronaldo would have simply slammed the mobile phone of a Toffees supporter on the ground, while CR7 returned to the locker room under the chambers and the insults of the opposing supporters!

#MUFC are looking into an incident involving Cristiano Ronaldo and what eyewitnesses say was a mobile phone hitting the ground after his side’s defeat at Goodison Park. [?] @EvertonHub pic.twitter.com/sZs1jnnUja — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 9, 2022