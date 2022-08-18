Cristiano Ronaldo would not be unanimous in the locker room! — Foot11.com

According to the latest indiscretions from The Athletic, the Cristiano Ronaldo case would seriously cringe at Manchester United. And some revelations might surprise more than one. More

Cristiano Ronaldo, an absence of brand

Cristiano Ronaldo was not present during Erik ten Hag’s first training session with Manchester United. Officially for family reasons. But behind the scenes, the CR7 case challenges, annoys and asks questions. The Portuguese has informed his leaders of his desire to leave Old Trafford, eager to play in the Champions League. But the Mancunians do not intend to let him go so easily, when he has one year left on his contract.

Several clubs are on the lookout and could try their luck to attract the fivefold Ballon d’Or: Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Naples. Thomas Tuchel would not be against the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, who would almost replace post for post a Romelu Lukaku who returned to Inter. For now, United remain adamant. But in the locker room, some would like the Portuguese to leave.

Rangnick didn’t want it anymore

Indeed, according to The Athletic, several Man United players would be relieved to see Cristiano leave, which would free them on and off the pitch. It must be said that many players, including the talented Rashford or Sancho, have had a more than complicated season. Without this necessarily being linked to the presence of CR7.

But it is clear that Ronaldo takes up space in a locker room and on the pitch. His CV and track record speak for him. However, Ralf Rangnick was not a big fan of the Portuguese international, if we are to believe the British media. The latter reveals that the interim coach of Man United would have pushed for the departure of his number 7 during the summer transfer window, considering that he did not have the ideal profile for his team. Revelations that should not really please Ronaldo, and comfort him in the idea of ​​the Mancunian boat this summer. The standoff has begun.