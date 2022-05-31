Cristiano Ronaldo’s 235,000 euro rant!

Zapping World Eleven TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 2021/2022 jerseys

Last summer, Cristiano Ronaldo made the event at the same time as the departure of Lionel Messi at PSG. His big return to Manchester United was inevitably one of the great moments of the Mercato. An arrival nevertheless followed by a disappointing season on the collective level.

Cristiano Ronaldo, however, has largely done his part by maintaining a very satisfactory statistical level but also by sending very clear messages about his daily requirements. The English club was able to verify this… on the question of swimming pools!

Change of swimming pool at the Red Devils

As the Mirror explains Cristiano Ronaldo, on his arrival last summer, would have been hallucinated by the dilapidated state of the pool reserved for players at the training center. Before claiming work from management while installing a personal pool at home to avoid going there. Manchester United obeyed and took advantage of the season to restore the aquatic facilities. All for a nice bill of 235,000 euros and a brand new swimming pool when the players return for the pre-season!