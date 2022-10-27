Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent makes a mess, tense file in sight

This is the lot of clubs going through a sporting crisis. Inevitably, the other frustrations that accompany the daily life of the club come to light. Barça checks it in turn, he who has just experienced a big disappointment with elimination in the Champions League and the certainty of playing in the Europa League formalized last night.

In recent hours, the Catalan daily Sport has indeed highlighted the Ansu Fati case. The young nugget of the Blaugrana club is confined to a joker role at Barça, behind the trio Lewandowski, Dembélé, Raphinha and even Ferran Torres. A situation that would weigh to the point that his agent Jorge Mendes, who is also that of a certain Cristiano Ronaldo, would have warned that if things did not change, a departure next summer could not be ruled out.

Ansu Fati squeaks, Barça serene … for now

On the side of the Catalan club, we would remain quite calm for the moment vis-à-vis this situation, Ansu Fati’s contract until 2027 and his release clause of one billion euros placing the club in a position of strength. But there is no doubt that the pressure put by the super agent may be difficult to bear in the long term, if things do not work out for Ansu Fati under the orders of Xavi …