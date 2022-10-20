Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo’s attitude shocks the world, Pique could wear a Shakira shirt – Pause Foot

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the locker room before the end of the Manchester United – Tottenham match. His attitude caused a lot of reaction. In La Liga, FC Barcelona could well wear shirts with Shakira’s name. Gérard Piqué would then be forced to put on a jersey in the name of his ex-wife if he comes into play.

#CristianoRonaldo #Pique #Shakira
—————————————

Don’t forget to like, comment and share this video. All remarks are good to take, we will not hesitate to use your feedback for our next videos. Activate notifications if you don’t want to miss anything on Oh My Goal – Actu Foot.

Follow us on all platforms:
YouTube – FC Stories – Oh My Goal: https://bit.ly/33Zo4Ox
YouTube – Oh My Goal – Foot News: https://bit.ly/3aY5gQc
YouTube – What happened? – Oh My Goal: https://bit.ly/3M4Vtsm
YouTube – Oh My Goal – The Best of Football: https://bit.ly/3vuEoSY
YouTube – Oh My Goal – France – Shorts: https://bit.ly/3JE2A92
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3nyCb2L
Instagram: https://bit.ly/2S5jpEo
Twitter: https://bit.ly/2Qyds2F
TikTok: https://bit.ly/3xx8QKH
Oh My Goal: The Weekly | Snapchat: https://bit.ly/3xsREGd

Follow Colinterview on all platforms:
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3cJXvhf
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3lb1yI1
Instagram: https://bit.ly/3CR4zTC
TikTok: https://bit.ly/3LJoaLq
Snapchat: https://bit.ly/3cM5jPg
Twitter: https://bit.ly/3s1yl5S
Twitter: https://bit.ly/3s1yl5S

—————————————

© Oh My Goal – Jellysmack

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read

Related Articles

Zara sells the flat shoes that Grace Kelly wore with rolled-up jeans

3 mins ago

Zoe Saldaña takes a break from superhero movies and plunges into romance with From Scratch

14 mins ago

The old photos of Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens that will make you go back to adolescence

26 mins ago

Cristiano Ronaldo? Opinions divided on its early release

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button