Cristiano Ronaldo’s Ballon d’Or trophies: How many times have CR7 won and when was the last time?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been nominated for the Ballon d’Or for the 18th time and, although he is not favorite to win the award in 2022, he enjoys an extraordinary relationship with it.

During a remarkable career with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Sporting Lisbon and his country, Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo was always a contender and winner of the Ballon d’Or alongside his great rival Lionel Messi.

The Sporting News looks at Ronaldo’s story with the Ballon d’Or – the award for the best individual footballer of the year.

How many times has Cristiano Ronaldo won the Ballon d’Or?

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Ballon d’Or five times.which puts him second only to Lionel Messi, who has won it seven times.

The Portugal international received this honor in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017.

He also finished second six times (2007, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2018) and third once (2019).

In 23 years of senior football, Ronaldo has been nominated for the Ballon d’Or 18 times, with 2003 being the last time he was not on the final shortlist.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first Ballon d’Or

When he was at Manchester United, Ronaldo won his first Ballon d’Or in December 2008. – a year after finishing in second place in the standings behind Kaka.

The 23-year-old finished comfortably ahead of Liverpool’s Messi and Fernando Torres to claim the prestigious award for the first time.

At the end of the 2007/08 season, Ronaldo led Manchester United to the Champions League and Premier League titles, scoring 31 goals in 34 league games and eight in 11 European games.

He was the first Red Devil to win the Ballon d’Or since George Best in 1968.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s last Ballon d’Or

Ronaldo’s last Ballon d’Or was won while at Real Madrid in 2017 and it was the second in a row for him.

He beat PSG’s Messi and Neymar to claim the crown for the fifth time, which saw him tie Messi for Ballon d’Or awards at the time.

By the end of the 2016/17 campaign, Ronaldo had scored 25 goals in 25 La Liga games and 12 goals in 11 Champions League games to lead Real to the league title and their third successive Champions League crown.

Ronaldo then joined Juventus in 2018/19, but he only managed to come second in the 2018 vote (behind Luka Modric) and third in 2019 (behind Messi and Virgil van Dijk).

Who has won the most Ballon d’Or titles?

Ronaldo’s arch-rival Lionel Messi has won the most Ballon d’Or awards with seven titles, two more than the current Manchester United striker.

The two fighters were neck and neck in 2017 when Ronaldo won his fifth Ballon d’Or to return to level with Messi in number of wins (5).

However, Messi won the award twice more in 2019 and 2021 to go two wins ahead of Ronaldo.

Apart from Ronaldo and Messi, only three players have won the award three times: Michel Platini, Johan Cruyff and Marco van Basten.

Which Portuguese players have won the Ballon d’Or?

As a nation, Portugal have won the Ballon d’Or seven times, including five times by Ronaldo. The other two were won by the greats Eusebio and Luis Figo.

Eusebio received the award in 1965, while Figo won the Ballon d’Or in 2000.

The seven Ballon d’Or trophies are the most trophies won by a single nation, tied with Argentina, the Netherlands and Germany.