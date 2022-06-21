Cristiano Ronaldo’s big worries

What’s next after this ad

A revolution. This is what Manchester United hopes to do during this summer transfer window, with the arrival of Erik ten Hag on the bench. The management of the Red Devils wants to offer some nice gifts to its new coach, and we are already talking about players like Frenkie de Jong or Christian Eriksen as potential reinforcements. But it will also be necessary to monitor the departures, while Paul Pogba will evolve on the side of Turin on the recovery.

And there is another heavyweight that could also pack its bags if we go by the information of AS. It’s Cristiano Ronaldo. His situation is of course different from that of the French midfielder, since he is still under contract for one year. But the Portuguese has many questions about the competitiveness of his team, after another disappointing season and this sixth place in the Premier League.

He wants guarantees

As the Iberian media explains in an article signed by a journalist close to the Mendes clan, the Portuguese international has already had a bad enough time at the end of last season, and he finds that the future is not particularly hopeful. given the start of the transfer window. Above all, he has seen how rivals like Manchester City or Liverpool have strengthened considerably, and he fears that the difference in level between his team and the other English cadors will be even greater in the future. Clearly, he is waiting for reinforcements.

The Portuguese knows that the end of his career is approaching and he still wants to win titles, both collectively and individually. If he feels that it will not be possible with Manchester United, he will not hesitate to try a departure this summer. Everything will therefore depend on the movements made by Richard Arnold, the Mancunian boss, during the summer transfer window. The start of a new soap opera?