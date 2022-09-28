Cristiano Ronaldo’s Bizarre New Destination

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to secure a Manchester United departure this summer but is expected to attract interest from Saudi Arabia.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner made it clear he wanted to leave Old Trafford in the last transfer window, but links with major European clubs – such as Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Roma – have only resulted in no agreement before the deadline.

The only official offers made to the Portuguese superstar were from the Middle East, with more approaches to that region expected to be made in the coming months.

Yasser Al-Misehal, president of the Saudi Football Federation, told The Athletic that offers have been made for an all-time great player: “We would very much like to see a player like Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Saudi League. would bring huge positive feedback and that would be great news for everyone. I’m sure everyone knows about Cristiano Ronaldo’s achievements and records, but also as a player who is a great role model.

I’m like, ‘Why not? I’m sure it would be a very expensive deal, of course, but we can see our clubs getting higher incomes over the last couple of years. We’ve already seen some great players who were playing in the Premier League to come to the Saudi League. I like Cristiano Ronaldo as a player and I would like to see him play in Saudi Arabia.”