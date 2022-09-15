Cristiano Ronaldo’s bodyguard is a pro MMA fighter, and he’s no joke in the cage

Special protection! Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the best footballers of all time, must have optimal security to be safe. His choices fell on the crème de la crème of bodyguards.

Followed by over half a billion people on social media, Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most famous personalities in the world today. He exposes his performances, his life and his hobbies.

Who is the MMA fighter protecting Ronaldo?

Manchester United seems to have a less good defense than that of Cristiano Ronado, moreover his team of bodyguards seems to surround him better than the English club. Sergio and Jorge Ramalheiro, two former soldiers, Nuno Marecos former para and martial arts specialist and finally, Gonçalo Salgado MMA fighter!

1m88 for a wavering weight between 120 and 140kg and rather good performances in a cage, of course he is not the greatest of fighters, but he is still one of those who had the audacity and the entry level in a cage. He still has a good track record of 7 wins and 2 lossesand on top of that, off his record, a loss in an exhibition bout atThe Ultimate Fighter Brazil Season 3 versus Joe Kleber.

The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil Season 3 | Job Kleber Melo KOs Gonçalo Salgado with a brutal 1st round head kick from MMA

Arsen Abdulkerimov was his last “real” opponent and for the greatest of his misfortunes, he saw himself losing, via a submission. Then he became a bodyguard, and today he has become one of the key parts of an E-sports team.

Cristiano Ronaldo is an MMA fan

It was no coincidence that Cristiano Ronaldo had recruited an MMA fighter, because in addition to being a great footballer, practically a bodybuilder with his physique that defies time, he is a big fan of combat sports!

We could see me exposing myself with Conor McGregor, Badr Hari or even Gennady Golovkin, who will fight against Canelo Álvarez this weekend! Cristiano Ronaldo even said he preferred watching fights to football!

