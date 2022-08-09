Cristiano Ronaldo’s children reveal his next destination, away from Manchester United – Sport.fr

On the departure to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo could join Sporting. Her children were reportedly enrolled in a school in Portugal, a huge clue to her future.

The umpteenth soap opera of the summer after the extended series that the transfers of Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, Aurélien Tchouaméni or Robert Lewandowski may have been, the future of Cristiano Ronaldo crystallizes the latest tensions in the transfer market. Over the weeks, rumors of a departure are becoming more and more insistent and the only certainty seems to be that the Portuguese is desperately looking for a new base. If Atlético de Madrid was announced as the preferred destination, his children seem to have revealed the identity of his future, even his ultimate team.

Portugal is now on the screen in the Cristiano Ronaldo case. According to the latest revelations from Correio da Manha, Portuguese newspaper, the Manchester United star is said to have enrolled his children in a school in Lisbon next year. A real clue that could reveal its future destination. A new base that could look like an ultimate challenge for the 37-year-old Portuguese. A homecoming that could sign the end of his legend.

