Cristiano Ronaldo’s comeback ignites England, Ten Hag remains measured

It’s a resounding return signed by Cristiano Ronaldo. The Manchester United striker, replacing but quickly coming into play following Martial’s injury, gave the Red Devils victory at Everton (2-1), scoring for the first time in the Premier League this season, while reaching the incredible milestone of 700 club goals!

Inevitably, Cristiano Ronaldo is therefore one of the stars of the moment in England, with his partner David De Gea who praised him. ” He [Ronaldo] never been in this situation [être remplaçant] before, but the way he works, trains and takes care of himself, it’s amazing. That’s why he scored today. He helps the team. He showed that he is a great player. »

Ferdinand and Lampard ignite for CR7!

Same thing for the legends of English football with Rio Ferdinand, reputed to be close to CR7. “700 goals. It’s more than I’ve had appearances. He would have been injured on the bench and that’s the answer, he’s going there with something to prove and he’s doing it. But also Frank Lampard, who is also the manager of Everton beaten this Sunday. ” This is exceptional. He is one of the greatest players to ever grace the game, at a time when we had himself and Lionel Messi. The comparison between them does not matter; they are both incredible players in the history of football. »

Finally, only Erik Ten Hag remained measured this Sunday with a phlegm of his own when the question of a happy Cristiano Ronaldo was asked of him. “Is Ronaldo happy? Ask him. I hope so, because it’s not easy to win here. It’s the team that counts, but you need scorers. »