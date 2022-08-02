Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo’s crazy demand for his departure, his unsanctioned gap

This month of August has everything to be fueled by a funny soap opera: the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese star seems to want to leave Manchester United at all costs this summer, even if it means adopting questionable behavior.

This weekend, CR7 notably made headlines by leaving Old Trafford when the friendly match between the Red Devils and Rayo Vallecano was not yet over. A hasty departure which is controversial but will not be sanctioned if we do not believe the information from the Sun.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave by Sunday!

But the Cristiano Ronaldo case has not finished bouncing back, especially with the Portuguese star’s crazy demands. According to the Spanish newspaper AS, Cristiano Ronaldo has a dream that seems unattainable: to leave Manchester United before his first Premier League match, which takes place this Sunday, August 7. Difficult to imagine that the wish of CR7 can be granted. Especially since the courtiers are not numerous. The Spanish newspaper cites Atlético Madrid and Napoli as potential leads. Files that already promise to be complex on a financial level…

The Cristiano Ronaldo file continues to get bogged down on the Manchester United side. Especially since the Portuguese star would have a rather crazy requirement for his departure. According to the Spanish press, CR7 would dream of leaving the English club by the end of the week.

