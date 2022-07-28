Cristiano Ronaldo’s crazy request to Manchester United

What’s next after this ad

The tension is palpable between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United. Back in training after missing his team’s pre-season trip to Australia and Thailand, the Portuguese star rushed to meet his managers, along with his agent Jorge Mendes, to tell them about his desires elsewhere. It’s that the striker does not intend to make a season without the Champions League. Problem, the Red Devils have no intention of parting with him.

The solutions are not many. Either Ronaldo stays in Manchester or he is loaned out for a season at a club participating in the C1, but that would require a one-season extension at Old Trafford since he only has one year left on his contract. This is what Jorge Mendes had dared to offer to the board of the English club. The player could then live for a year at Atlético de Madrid, Bayern or Chelsea, the only three clubs that have come forward to welcome him.

Jorge Mendes offered to terminate CR7’s contract

Let’s be clear, the choice, whatever it is, will be painful to make. Tuesday’s meeting in Carrington between the two parties did not go well. Everyone stuck to their positions. According to DailyMail, the representative of the fivefold Ballon d’Or has formulated another solution. He bluntly proposed that the striker’s contract be terminated, one year from its term. This would allow them to part on good terms and take different paths.

Ronaldo would then have a free hand to choose his future destination and Manchester United would no longer have to suffer the colossal salary of his number 7 which is 430,000 euros per week, or around 1.75 M€ per month. Again, Manchester United don’t seem to be seduced by the idea and see the player as an integral part of their plans for the future. Moreover, Erik ten Hag included him in a pre-season briefing with the two summer recruits, Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen.