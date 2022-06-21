Cristiano Ronaldo’s dance considered ‘uncomfortable’ on vacation makes people talk (video)

Cristiano Ronaldo can currently enjoy a well-deserved vacation on the side of Mallorca. The five-time Ballon d’Or will be able to recharge the batteries before returning to the club at Manchester United. Despite rumors of departure, the former Real Madrid will indeed stay with the Red Devils under the orders of Erik Ten Hag. The new Dutch coach of the English club will be responsible for breathing new life into a club that has been in distress for a few years now. Also, Ronaldo will have to take advantage of it to launch perfectly and arrive at the World Cup in Qatar under the colors of Portugal with the maximum possible confidence..

And while he maintains his physical condition at the top, Ronaldo does not forget to disconnect a bit and spend quality time with his family. But the Web is often merciless and one of its last dances does not please everyone…

Ronaldo, better in football than in dance?

In recent hours, a video of Cristiano Ronaldo with some members of his family has been circulating on social networks.. They stage themselves to dance under a Latin tune. A few steps and a sway that did not leave Internet users indifferent. We let you enjoy:

Twitter mocks

This sequence featuring Cristiano Ronaldo dancing a little choreography did a lot of talking.

On Twitter in particular, Internet users had a great time making fun of the Manchester United player. We could see as comments:

“It’s only when a man is rich who can afford such dances”

“I hate too much mdrr we will report this tweet”

“My god not my taste at all”

“So Rihanna was right”

“He’s under more pressure for this choreography than for a penalty in the Champions League final, it’s too serious”

“I have a theory but it will not please”

“The Soccer ,he changed…”

Cristiano Ronaldo, although mocked or adored, will be one of the attractions of the next World Cup in Qatar.

The Portuguese, who has already won the Euro in 2016 with his country, intends to enter a little more in the history of football by winning the competition. For this, it will first be necessary to get out of a particularly strong group with Uruguay, Ghana and South Korea. Three opponents with ambitions and who will give everything to bring down the band to Ronaldo.

At 37 now, Ronaldo knows that this World Cup will most certainly be the last he will play, like his eternal rival Leo Messi. The two football legends want to give everything to end their career in the best possible way. Enough to promise a lot of spectacle to football fans and observers.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED













