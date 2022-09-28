Cristiano Ronaldo’s disaster against Spain is shown in archive video

Before kick-off, there were calls for Cristiano Ronaldo to be removed from the Portugal squad, and his performance against Spain did not help his defense stay in the squad.

One could easily describe this period as the worst of Ronaldo’s career, in terms of form on the pitch, as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner nears his 38th birthday.

He was dismissed by new Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag and has started just three games this season, only one of which has been won.

It seems unlikely that he will return to the starting XI of a team that is better off without him, especially after a summer when he wanted to leave Old Trafford.

However, his place in Portugal’s World Cup squad is now in question, although he recently said he also wants to play at Euro 2024. Portuguese newspaper A Bola headlined “Less than Ronaldo, no more Portugal’ ahead of the decisive Nations League group encounter against Spain.

They argued his lack of playing time and goals meant he should have been benched, with the former Real Madrid star failing to score and giving away a penalty in the previous match against Republic Czech.

Despite the headlines, Fernando Santos decided to start the superstar striker against their neighbors on Tuesday night, with fans remembering his hat-trick against the same opponents at the 2018 World Cup.

But the game and performance were far from a throwback in Russia, and compilations of his highlights show he was far from his best.

Shots were missed, passes went awry and he generally looked quite frustrated. One fan even sarcastically, or at least hopefully, put the goat emoji next to the video.

Ronaldo v Spain

A Ronaldo fan page even accepted the issues, saying, “Ronaldo has lost his powers and that’s pretty acceptable at the age of 37.

“We have to accept that he’s not the same guy anymore.”

A United page added: “Cristiano Ronaldo still has the mentality, but his ability fades, and that’s normal with age. No matter how much you love him, have to admit it’s time to step aside gradually.

“I’m not criticizing him. Just a reminder that all good things MUST come to an end. »

Portuguese football journalist Zach Lowry added: “There is absolutely no reason for Cristiano Ronaldo to still start with Portugal in 2022. Not when there is Rafael Leao, Pedro Neto, Joao Felix and so many others. talented players waiting in the wings.

“Another anonymous performance from him today. »

And it wasn’t just his performance that was criticized as the Portugal captain was spotted throwing away the armband after the game was over.

The winners of the first edition of the Nations League only needed a draw to qualify for the final of the third edition of the tournament.

They looked set to secure a point, despite Ronaldo’s poor showing, before Alvaro Morata’s late goal for the visitors.

Instead, Spain took first place in the group to advance to the semi-finals, along with Italy, the Netherlands and Croatia.

