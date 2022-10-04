Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘disturbing’ body language on the bench has been analyzed by an expert.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s body language on the Manchester United bench has been analyzed by an expert, with the verdict being that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is “increasingly unhappy and desperate”.

Ronaldo was unused in the 6-3 loss to Manchester City, with Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both scoring hat-tricks at the Etihad Stadium.

Marcus Rashford regained his form just in time to make the starting XI, depriving Ronaldo of a start.

United found themselves trailing 4-0 at half-time, but Ronaldo didn’t come on at all. Instead, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Casemiro, Anthony Martial and Fred were the visitors’ five substitutes.

Cameras regularly caught Ronaldo on the bench and he had different expressions, but all showed the same frustration and disbelief.

Darren Stanton, a body language expert, shared his take on Ronaldo’s feelings watching his team get destroyed – revealing he showed signs of ‘contempt’ and ‘disdain’.

“A micro-expression is a very quick flash that the face unconsciously produces that reveals the person’s real internal emotion. It’s only visible for less than a second,” Darren told the Mirror, courtesy of MyBettingSites.

“If you know what to look for, it’s very visible. When we look at the images of Ronaldo, he gives a one-sided smile, which causes the left side of his face and the wrinkles in his cheeks to puff out. It’s the emotion of contempt, so he only has disdain, a bit of anger, frustration and impatience for what’s happening on the pitch, while he’s on the bench, he is clear that he is unhappy not to play and that he feels a great sense of despair. »

When City took the 3-0 lead through a delightful pass from Kevin De Bruyne, Haaland was seen with his head in Ronaldo’s hands.

Casemiro and Ronaldo’s reaction at the bench of Man United pic.twitter.com/pJqrrgM5En — Oliver Khan  (@Ships_dealer) October 2, 2022

The gesture was also telling from Ronaldo, who has started just one league game this season, having been the team’s top scorer last term.

Darren adds: “Ronaldo also puts his head in his hands, which is a classic sign of frustration. It is also a gesture of self-assurance that indicates an increased level of frustration and impatience growing within him.

“I think Ronaldo thinks there is potentially some sort of agenda where he continues to be benched and not on the pitch in crucial moments. So overall Ronaldo is not a happy player and I predict that will happen for many games this year. In recent months, Ronaldo has seemed increasingly impatient, frustrated and angry. »

Ronaldo wanted to leave United this summer but a transfer did not materialise. Roy Keane, his former United team-mate, claims the club disrespects him and should have let the Portuguese superstar go.

Keane: ️’Ronaldo did not come back to sit on the bench’ Micah: ️”But does his style of play suit the way they want to play? » Keane: ️”! » These two are pure entertainment together pic.twitter.com/8Y6eeo1MuZ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 2, 2022

