Cristiano Ronaldo’s family thanks Liverpool fans for their support

It’s hard not to get chills! On Tuesday evening, during the duel between Liverpool and Manchester United in a late Premier League match, Reds fans paid a moving tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo. A mark of support for the fivefold Ballon d’Or, absent from the evening, who, the day before, had been struck by the death of one of his twins during the delivery of his partner Georgina Rodriguez.

During the 7th minute of the match, the supporters applauded and sang a vibrant “You’ll never walk alone”, the words of which take on their full meaning in the ordeal that the Manchester striker is going through. The images of this emotional sequence have gone around the world and have not left the Portuguese family indifferent.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister thanks the Liverpool crowd.

If the latter did not speak, his family, and in particular his sister Elma Aveiro, wanted to thank the public at Anfield Road. In a story on her Instagram account, businesswoman Elma Aveiro posted a message accompanied by a heart emoticon: “Thank you for that Liverpool. We will never forget what you did for us today. »