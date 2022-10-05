Cristiano Ronaldo’s future dictated by Qatar, OM’s crazy victory ignites the French press

What’s next after this ad

Cristiano Ronaldo will have to prove in Qatar!

In England, there is still talk of the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese makes the headlines Manchester Evening News this morning which reports a different story compared to the upcoming departure of CR7 at the next transfer window. The local duck adds nuance and reports that a departure from Ronaldo will go through Qatar. Basically, for the fivefold golden ball to find a way out, it will shine during the World Cup with Portugal. The striker is therefore not sure of being released by the Red Devils this winter. As indicated by the DailyMirror or even the Daily Star“there will be no sale of CR7 in Januarybecause Erik ten Hag intends to keep his star until the end of the season. The club that wants to poach Ronaldo this winter will have to be convincing because Manchester will not give a gift.

“The full of hopefor Marseilles!

On the side of the French press, France, it is OM that makes people react. Finally a victory for Olympique de Marseille in the Champions League. The Phocaeans won (4-1) against Sporting last night, so for The Team it is “full of hope“. Despite a match played behind closed doors, the Marseillais managed to dominate the Portuguese, whom they will meet again in a week. This first victory in three C1 matches has revived OM in the race to qualify for the round of 16. For Provencethe people of Marseille are “still standing» and maintain the hope of a qualification.

The good move of Inter for the qualification!

In Italy, the crazy victory of the Nerazzurri against Barça (1-0) caused a stir! This is the case in One of The Gazzetta dello Sport, who enjoys this Inter who gives everything with the heart. Barça beaten, the eighth are closer. For the Corriere dello Sportthis Inter turned out to be “very tall“. The Lombard club regained victory in the most difficult evening. “A splendid cannon shot by Çalhanoğlu which decides“, sums up the daily life.