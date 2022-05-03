Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is decided according to Rangnick!
Still scorer against Brentford last night (3-0), Cristiano Ronaldo assured that he was “not finished”, but said nothing about his future, while his contract with the Red Devils runs until June 2023.
Ralf Rangnick took care of it in place of the Portuguese, declaring at the microphone of the Malaysian media Stadium Astro: “Why should he say goodbye? He still has a year of contract, as far as I know, Cristiano will be there the next season”.
Affirmation or wishful thinking? The end of the season will tell us, but the prospect for CR7 of playing the Europa League Conference under the orders of Erik ten Hag, could even change some plans for its future.
Ralf Rangnick on Cristiano Ronaldo: “Why should he say goodbye? He has another year of contract, as far as I know Cristiano will be here next season”, he told @stadiumastro. 🔴 #MUFC
