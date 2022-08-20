Cristiano Ronaldo’s future would definitely be settled!

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Geyoro, Karchaoui and Périsset’s “Little Sister” interview!

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo has been talking about for many weeks now. Anxious to leave Manchester United for a club that plays in the Champions League, according to information he has never confirmed himself, CR7 was announced in many clubs during the summer. Atlético Madrid, Sporting Lisbon, Borussia Dortmund and even OM in recent hours have been announced on the trail of the Portuguese star.

AS assures him, Cristiano Ronaldo stays!

But if we are to believe the information from the Spanish daily AS, the reality is indeed elsewhere. The newspaper simply assures that Cristiano Ronaldo will not leave the Red Devils this summer! According to AS, the Mancunian club has never really considered leaving its star who, in any case, does not have a real and serious opportunity to bounce back. This several-week-long file therefore seems to be on the way to pschitt…