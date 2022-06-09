Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend declares war on Jessica thivenin!

Georgina Rodriguez unveiled a series of three photos on her account instagram, this Wednesday, June 8, to the delight of his fans. Indeed, the beautiful brunette appeared in a private jet in a stunning outfit! On the second shot, it is alongside her darling, Cristiano Ronaldo that she posed. In legend, the young mother wrote: “A few days ago with the man of my dreams”, speaking of course of the Manchester United striker. The couple have been cooing since 2017.

On the last shot, it’s a selfie showcasing a beautiful watch, but especially her Hermès bag in crocodile skin (a Himalaya Birkin handbag) worth between 120,000 and 250,000 euros.

The same accessory that some have seen on the arm of Lady Gaga, Victoria Beckham but also on one of the photos of Jessica Thivenin, without forgetting Nabilla.

Besides, the wife of Thibault Garcia had been lynched on social networks.

“Poor Bell”

Although it is the dream of many women around the world, this Himalaya Niloticus Crocodile Birkin bag has earned Jessica Thivenin attacks on social networks. For good reason, this accessory was designed from crocodile skin. “We’re talking about the crocodile skin bag… animals aren’t ready to be quiet with this kind of whims… it’s scary… we don’t ask you to love animals, but leave them alone !!!”, “Do you like your bag in the skin of baby crocodiles beaten up and skinned alive? You have to stop condoning this kind of act of cruelty just to show off, frankly, this bag is given to me, I don’t take it not even so much it is to puke”, “Poor crocodile where he had to remove his skin alive for this bag. He must have suffered…”, “Shame. The Hermès bag in crocodile skin poor bell”could we read in the comments.

See also: Video: Jessica Thivenin: Her 10 hottest photos!

Adam Javal-Fauconnier