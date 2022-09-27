Emotion : Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend opens up about the death of their son

For the first time, Georgina Rodriguez spoke about this horrible event they went through last April.

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo were due to become parents to twins this year. Unfortunately, their son passed away. IMAGO/PA Pictures

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo announced on April 18 the death of their son . The footballer’s companion will address the loss of her child in the second season of her series “I am Georgina” on the Netflix platform. Alvaro Diaz, the entertainment director of Netflix Spain, has confirmed that the unfortunate event will be an important part of these new episodes.

Some journalists have already had the opportunity to preview excerpts. “Life has given me so many things in such a short time,” said Georgina in particular. “This year I had the best and worst time of my life in an instant. A big piece of my heart broke and I wondered how I could carry on,” she added.

“I looked into my children’s eyes and there I saw that the only way to overcome was to be all together.” Confidences that already promise to be moving.

( Cover media )