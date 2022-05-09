Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend reveals their daughter’s name

Three weeks after the death of their newborn son, Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, introduced her daughter, named Bella Esmeralda. He is the Portuguese international’s fifth child.

This Sunday, Georgina Rodriguez brought happiness to Cristiano Ronaldo fans. Three weeks after the announcement of the death of their newborn son, the companion of the Portuguese striker published three photos on social networks of her little girl, born on April 18, while revealing her first name: Bella Esmeralda. This is the first shot where the infant appears from the front, since the couple had already unveiled a family photo with the five children of the Portuguese star. All smiles, the baby looks a lot like his big sister Alana, first child of Georgina Rodriguez and CR7.

Many tributes from the English public for his deceased son

Bella Esmeralda joins a blended family, led by Cristiano Junior (11 years old) and twins Eva and Mateo (4 years old), all born by surrogate mother. After the announcement of the death of the last son of Cristiano Ronaldo, tributes have multiplied in England, especially at Anfield. During the England derby, the Reds fans offered a beautiful moment of communion by reserving a minute of applause and singing a “You’ll Never Walk Alone” intended for the Portuguese striker of the Red Devils.

A gesture welcomed by CR7. “One world… One sport… One global family… Thank you, Anfield. Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion,” wrote Cristiano Ronaldo on his Instagram account. Back on the field against Arsenal, the Portuguese had found the net and paid tribute to his son, pointing a finger to the sky.