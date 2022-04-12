Cristiano Ronaldo’s harsh reaction to criticism of his son

The football player Cristiano Ronaldo The 37-year-old is preparing for the birth of his twins as a result of his relationship with the Spanish model Georgina Rodríguez. The influencer will give birth in the coming weeks and the babies will join the blended family they have with their other children.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s family is made up of his eldest son Cristiano Junior, 11 years old, and the twins Eva and Mateo, he had them before he met Georgina Rodriguez. Once he began his relationship with the model, Alana was born, the couple’s first daughter together.

The truth is Ronaldo He is a very present father despite his sports trips and his hectic schedule and always organizes himself to be close to his children and spend time with the family. Now on social networks, it was shown that the player also defends his children tooth and nail.

Ronaldo’s family. Source: Terra archive

The mother of Cristiano Ronaldo, Dolores Aveiro shared a series of photographs in the social network of the little camera in which she poses with her grandson. In one of them, Cristiano Junior wears shorts, a sports coat and flip-flops with white sports socks from the Adidas brand.

Cristiano Junior and his grandmother. Source: instagram @doloresaveiroofficial

Internet users immediately reacted and criticized the little boy for his taste in clothing. “Christian ambassador of Nike and his son wearing Adidas”; “The little trapped robot, enemy of fashion that mixes Nike and Adidas”, “Cristiano, accept that your son is an enemy of fashion” were some of the comments that the publication received. But Ronaldo He didn’t let it go and answered them forcefully: “He wears what he wants and not what you want”.