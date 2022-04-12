Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo’s harsh reaction to criticism of his son

Photo of James James14 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read

The football player Cristiano Ronaldo The 37-year-old is preparing for the birth of his twins as a result of his relationship with the Spanish model Georgina Rodríguez. The influencer will give birth in the coming weeks and the babies will join the blended family they have with their other children.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s family is made up of his eldest son Cristiano Junior, 11 years old, and the twins Eva and Mateo, he had them before he met Georgina Rodriguez. Once he began his relationship with the model, Alana was born, the couple’s first daughter together.

Source link

Photo of James James14 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read

Related Articles

General table of positions and results of Day 13 of the Clausura 2022

5 hours ago

He found out that Martino continues, can’t take it anymore and resigns from El Tri; it’s not candle

5 hours ago

The Lakers fire their coach after terrible failure in the NBA

5 hours ago

Boca Juniors defeated Always Ready 2-0 for Copa Libertadores | Libertadores Cup

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button