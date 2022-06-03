Cristiano Ronaldo’s hopeful message

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Arkadiusz Milik’s “Little Brother” interview!

If some thought he would be Manchester United’s messiah, they missed it. Despite a more than honorable season with the Red Devils and 24 goals in 39 games in all competitions, the Portuguese failed to carry his team to the Champions League. Sixth in the championship, the five-time Ballon d’Or will have to play for the first time in his long career in the Europa League. And as exit rumors started rolling in with the announcement of new Erik Ten Hag, the former Real Madrid player spoke to the club’s official media, looking forward with optimism to the season ahead, and returning with lucidity on the past.

“Manchester will find its place”

“The fans are amazing. They always support us even in defeats. The fans are in my heart. We have to respect them, because they are always on our side. It’s always nice to score goals for this club, again more when it’s a hat-trick, but the most important thing is to try to win games and titles. Manchester will find their place. Sometimes it takes time, but I always believe in it.” . An outing that should bring a smile to fans fearful of seeing him leave after just one season at Old Trafford. At 37, “CR7” does not intend to stop there.