Cristiano Ronaldo’s huge promise at Manchester United, Real Madrid want to steal a star from Bayern Munich

The ambition of CR7

Cristiano Ronaldo made the front page of all English newspapers this morning. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was disappointed by the Red Devils’ disastrous season, but he intends to stay in Manchester. The Portuguese swept away all the rumors of the transfer window. “keep calm and carry on» title the Manchester Evening News. Yesterday, the captain of the Seleçao das Quinas said he was “still very happy at Manchester United“. It is certain that the club will come back to his place“. It’s simple, for the Daily Star, CR7 made a promise in front of the cameras: he will bring MU back to the top with a trophy. For that, it will be necessary to deal with the new coach: Erik ten Hag. But the football icon and ex-Ajax manager is “a winning couple” for the DailyMirror. Ronaldo alerted everyone:we have to give it time, we will win trophies“.

Serge Gnabry in Madrid?

We learn in the inside pages of AS that the people of Madrid spent the second to recruit Serge Gnabry. The Bayern Munich player is very popular with Carlo Ancelotti, even more since Kylian Mbappé’s refusal. The Lewandowski affair is the key to this possible transfer. The Pole’s departure could push Gnabry to stay in Bavaria. The German champion has reportedly already offered the 26-year-old winger a contract extension. He has his destiny in hand.

Inter passes the second on the transfer window

Once again, it is Inter who are making headlines in Italy. It must be admitted that the Nerazzurri are already preparing big maneuvers for this summer transfer window. And in this “fantasy of Interas the title The Gazzetta dello Sport, there is first Mkhitaryan. The Armenian announced his desire to leave to the leaders of Roma. He refused to extend. According to the pink paper newspaper, he has already had his medical examination in Milan and it’s done, he is now an Interist. Paulo Dybala, also out of contract, will soon do the same. La Joya has already said yes to the leaders of Inter. The latter await the departure of Vidal and that of Sanchez to generate financial windfall and finally sign the Argentinian.