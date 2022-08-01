Cristiano Ronaldo’s inflated request before planting his team at Old Trafford

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Geyoro, Karchaoui and Périsset’s “Little Sister” interview!

The Cristiano Ronaldo soap opera is getting more and more hot on the Manchester United side. Yesterday, the English club played a friendly match against Rayo Vallecano, which ended in a draw (1-1). Meeting in which Cristiano Ronaldo participated during the first period.

But it was later that Cristiano Ronaldo caused controversy since several sources saw the Portuguese star leave Old Trafford even before the match was over. A hasty departure which is not trivial in a context of rupture with his club which he wishes to leave before the end of the summer Mercato.

Cristiano Ronaldo asked to play… before leaving!

A decision all the more daring by the Portuguese star as Cristiano Ronaldo was initially not scheduled to play the match. According to information from AS, it was CR7 himself who asked manager Erik ten Hag to play against the Spanish club. The Dutch manager granted his request by leaving Amad Diallo, initially holder and finally scorer in the second period, on the sidelines. We cannot say that Cristiano Ronaldo thanked him in the most beautiful way with his hasty departure.