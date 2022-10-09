Cristiano Ronaldo’s last chance to leave Manchester United, Pep Guardiola threatens Erling Haaland

What’s next after this ad

A Ronaldo-Beckham connection

By reading the Daily Star on Sunday, we learn that Ronaldo has a new way out, this time in MLS. In addition, it is a former one of his teammates who will help him escape his misfortune, since it is David Beckham who offers him an opportunity to continue his professional career while being very well paid. The president of Inter Miami is ready to offer a salary of 34 M€ per year to the Portuguese to lure him to Florida for free next year. In fact, what enabled Beckham to find this solution was Gonzalo Higuain’s recent retirement announcement. His departure at the end of the season will allow Miami to free up the payroll to welcome CR7. But beware, the Turkish media like Fotomac still believe that Galatasaray remain in pole position to sign him. All this will depend on their participation in the Champions League next season.

Haaland under diet

The English media are worried after the latest very alarming statements by Jürgen Klopp. The German boss has never been so pessimistic when talking about the future of Liverpool since he believes that they already have no chance of winning the title at the end of the season. But he also reaffirmed his attachment to the club. Klopp has no desire to leave Anfield after 7 years of adventure. In fact the problem would come from Erling Haaland estimates the DailyMail. The tabloid made the connection between his remarks and the Norwegian striker on its front page. He rolls over everyone and clearly guides Manchester City to the title, without difficulty. Moreover, last night, he still shook the nets. Haaland took part in the Skyblues’ 4-0 win over Southampton. And The Daily Telegraph is very disappointed, he only scored one goal. Of course, this remark is to be taken with humor. Even Pep Guardiola took the liberty of tackling him on the subject. The Spanish coach threatened his serial goalscorer to fire him because he didn’t score a hat-trick. Statements to be taken in the second degree of course since the tactician is obviously grateful for his impact on the ground every week.

The ambitions of Anthony Modeste

In Germany, Saturday was the Klassiker. Dortmund received Bayern, and it looked explosive, we were not disappointed. After trailing 2-0, BVB snatched a draw in the very last minutes of the match, thanks to last-minute rookie Anthony Modeste. The 34-year-old Frenchman makes the front page of Picture this morning, but also Kicker. The striker seems very ambitious, at the microphone of SkySport he assured that his team will finish as German champions. For its part, Bayern Munich is not too disappointed to take just the point of the draw. For Oliver Kahn it is already “an incredible season”but the Bavarian legend also feels his side need to be sharper and need to kill the game earlier.