Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest star whim

While many European media are speculating about his future, Cristiano Ronaldo is keeping tabs on his future retirement life. The Manchester United striker carefully supervises the work of his future XXL villa in Portugal.

The Red Devils star has amassed such a fortune since the start of his footballing career that he can afford to indulge his every star whim. This is revealed by the Sun, who claims the Portugal international has a plan to keep the onlookers away and get unobstructed views for his future luxury villa in his homeland, which could be worth up to 20 million euros. Cristiano Ronaldo would indeed consider buying the land of a golf club in order to move it. This future residence located at Quinta da Marinha to the west of Lisbon, will notably have an underground garage with elevators to store the large collection of luxury cars from CR7.

A problem solved quickly?





The British tabloid explains that the immediate proximity of this vast golf course upsets the Manchester United star, who wishes to offer a real haven of peace to his family. Negotiations are said to be underway on the legal level to find an agreement with the current owner of the golf club. Cristiano Ronaldo’s representatives will have to resolve the problem before the start of 2023, when the XXL villa should be delivered.

What end of transfer window for CR7?

Announced in the sights of several European clubs since the British media revealed his desire to offer himself a new challenge at the beginning of the summer, the Portuguese striker has seen all the tracks fly away one after the other due to of his salary expectations. Recently, his agent made contact with Napoli and his training club, Sporting Portugal. The rumor sending him to OM was buried by Pablo Longoria on the sidelines of the Champions League draw.